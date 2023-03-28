Flags at half-staff until Friday sunset to honor those killed in school shooting

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz is ordering all state buildings to begin flying flags at half-staff in honor of the victims of a school shooting.  Three children and three adults were killed Monday at the Covenant School in Nashville.  Walz says "commonsense gun safety laws" will be passed this legislative session to help prevent similar tragedies.  Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Friday.

