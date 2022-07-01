Gov. Tim Walz

(Gov. Tim Walz picture courtesy: Minnesota Legislature)

(Foley, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz used a stop at a family dairy farm in Foley to highlight the agriculture funding package passed by the legislature in May. The governor held a ceremonially re-signing of the bill Thursday. Walz called it “a response to what people said needed to be done, and it was in a truly almost non-partisan manner.” The law includes more than 200 million dollars to expand broadband internet access in rural Minnesota, over 18 million for drought relief, and programs to help beginning farmers.

