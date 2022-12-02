Gov. Walz extending training at no cost for CNAs to enter nursing field

(Gov. Tim Walz picture courtesy: Minnesota Legislature)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Governor Tim Walz is extending a free training program to increase the number of certified nursing assistants in Minnesota.  The cost-free program will now run through February, giving more people the opportunity to train for open positions across the state.  The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says CNAs are among the highest in-demand workers across the state. 

