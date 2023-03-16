(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz is being sued over Minnesota's "clean cars" rule. A coalition of soybean farmers, gas stations, convenience stores, and ethanol industry representatives is suing the governor and state pollution regulators in federal court. The lawsuit argues the requirements limiting climate pollution from tailpipes violate federal law and will damage their businesses. The group says Minnesota can't legally regulate vehicle fuel economy beyond federal standards.
CANCEL and DELAY
Gov. Walz being sued over "clean cars" rule by a variety of business leaders
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Two from Texas arrested In Minnesota for alleged stealing spree
- Snow could impact Minnesota once again by Thursday
- Winter storm heading to Minnesota for the weekend, 5 to 8 inches of snow possible
- Iverson Insurance Cancellations and Delays
- Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the area, 3 to 6 inches of snow possible
- Parts of Minnesota to be impacted by late season winter storm
- Winter Storm Watch is issued for much of the area, snow and strong winds expected
- Child is injured in crash in Todd County over the weekend
- Crash in central Minnesota claims life of Avon man
- Osakis man is injured after running into parked snowplow in Lyon County