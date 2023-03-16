Gov. Walz being sued over "clean cars" rule

(Gov. Tim Walz picture courtesy: Minnesota Legislature)

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz is being sued over Minnesota's "clean cars" rule.  A coalition of soybean farmers, gas stations, convenience stores, and ethanol industry representatives is suing the governor and state pollution regulators in federal court.  The lawsuit argues the requirements limiting climate pollution from tailpipes violate federal law and will damage their businesses.  The group says Minnesota can't legally regulate vehicle fuel economy beyond federal standards.

