Leaders have reportedly agreed on a budget package in Minnesota

(File photo)

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz and legislative leaders are in agreement on a budget package.  The budget agreement was announced yesterday (Tuesday) by Walz, the House Speaker, and the Senate Majority Leader.  The nearly $17.9 billion dollar package is set to use up all of Minnesota's surplus.  The package represents a 30 percent increase from the state's current two-year budget.

