(Moorhead, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is promoting his proposed “Walz checks.” He touted his plan during a visit to Minnesota State University-Moorhead on Tuesday. Under the proposal, married couples would get a thousand-dollar rebate check and singles would get 500 dollars. The governor points to the large budget surplus as the reason Minnesota can afford to give out tax rebates to citizens. G-O-P lawmakers say the huge surplus proves state government is over-collecting and Minnesotans instead deserve permanent tax cuts.
Clay County Republican Party Chairman Rodney Johnson says the governor and Democrats “only offer another gimmicky, one-time spending spree -- even as inflation hits another record high.”