(St. Paul, MN)--A just-signed recreational cannabis legalization bill in Minnesota includes expungement of low-level marijuana charges. This means people living in the state with minor marijuana-related charges can have those charges cleared from their records. The expungement will allow a path forward for people who's careers have been impacted by cannabis charges. Residents will be notified if they have their charges expunged, and Governor Tim Walz says the process will begin this summer.
Minnesota becomes the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana.