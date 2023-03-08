Gov. Walz signs "Driver's Licenses for All" bill on Tuesday

(Gov. Tim Walz picture courtesy: Minnesota State Legislature)

(St. Paul, MN)--Soon immigration status won't matter when it comes to getting a driver's license or ID in Minnesota.  Governor Tim Walz signed the so-called "Driver's Licenses For All" bill into law Tuesday.  It allows people to get a driver's license or state ID card without showing proof of citizenship.  The law is expected to impact more than 80,000 residents statewide when it goes into effect on October 1st.  Eighteen other states and Washington D.C. have similar laws in place.

