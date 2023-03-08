(St. Paul, MN)--Soon immigration status won't matter when it comes to getting a driver's license or ID in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz signed the so-called "Driver's Licenses For All" bill into law Tuesday. It allows people to get a driver's license or state ID card without showing proof of citizenship. The law is expected to impact more than 80,000 residents statewide when it goes into effect on October 1st. Eighteen other states and Washington D.C. have similar laws in place.
Gov. Tim Walz signs "Driver's Licenses for All" bill
Tags
- American People Of German Descent
- Nebraska Army National Guard
- Walz
- Democrats United States)
- Driver's License
- Illegal Immigration To The United States
- States Of The United States
- Driving Licences
- Driver's Licenses For Illegal Immigrants In The United States
- Tim Walz
- Minnesota
- Washington D.c.
- Driver
- Governor
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- More snow likely later this week, snowfall totals still to be determined
- Body is found along roadside in Becker County is identified
- Man arrested after high-speed chase through Wapello, Morning Sun
- Central Minnesota man accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian
- Mom of man whose body was found in park: 'He is everybody's loss'
- Woman is injured in crash near Sauk Centre on Monday
- Man is sentenced on charge of felony kidnapping in Pope County
- Body of man missing for 3 months found near Grant County residence where he was last seen, authorities say
- Officials say increase chances for spring flooding this year
- Winter Weather Advisory continues through 11 a.m. Monday for the area