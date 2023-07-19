(Undated)--Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags lowered to half-staff through sunset this Saturday in honor of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Wallin was a graduate of St. Michael-Albertville High School. He was a veteran of tours in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Minnesota National Guard. He was killed in action while responding to a traffic crash in Fargo last Friday. He also attended the law enforcement program at Alexandria Technical and Community College.
A funeral service for Wallin will take place this Saturday in Pequot Lakes. A private graveside service will be held in Nisswa.