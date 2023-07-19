Gov. Walz orders flags lowered to half-staff for former ATTC student killed

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags lowered to half-staff through sunset this Saturday in honor of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin. He was killed in action while responding to a traffic crash in Fargo last Friday.  He attended the law enforcement program at Alexandria Technical and Community College. 

Wallin was a graduate of St. Michael-Albertville High School. He was a veteran of tours in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Minnesota National Guard.  He was killed in action while responding to a traffic crash in Fargo last Friday.  He also attended the law enforcement program at Alexandria Technical and Community College. 

A funeral service for Wallin will take place this Saturday in Pequot Lakes. A private graveside service will be held in Nisswa.

