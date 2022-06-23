(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz is doubling down on his proposal to issue rebate checks to Minnesotans. Walz says he agrees with the message from legislative Republicans from last November – that the state’s budget surplus should be returned to the people. The Democrat wants lawmakers to return to the Capitol for a special session to authorize rebate checks of two-thousand dollars for every couple. Senate Republicans are questioning his plan. They passed an eight-billion-dollar tax cut during this year’s legislative session but Democrats in the House never brought it up for a vote.
CANCEL and DELAY
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Douglas County officials release name of person killed in storm Monday night
- West central Minnesota woman missing, public's help sought
- Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend
- Record high temperatures set Sunday across Minnesota, storms tonight
- Male dies after tree falls on camper at resort in Douglas County
- Worker injured in incident at Pro-Ag Farmers CO-OP in Garfield
- Alexandria Area High School student achieves top ACT score
- Power outages reported following powerful storms Monday night
- The clean-up continues across the area following Monday night's storms
- Officials remind everyone to wear their seatbelt following fatal weekend crash