(Boston, MA) -- Two of the four teams in college hockey’s Frozen Four are from Minnesota and playing against each other tonight in Boston. Minnesota State-Mankato is ranked number-one and skating against fifth-ranked Minnesota. Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings says his team has played well in big games the past two years because they’ve been focused from the beginning. Golden Gophers head coach Bob Motzko says his team is thrilled to get a shot in the Frozen Four, after getting shut down by COVID two years ago and being one game away last year. Tonight’s game starts at 7:30 P-M with the winner advancing to Saturday’s national championship game against the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Michigan and Denver.
Gophers play in Frozen Four tonight
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Wisconsin hunters disappointed in Evers' hunting, fishing vetoes
- Officials in west central Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen
- Two more flocks diagnosed with the bird flu in Minnesota
- Missing teen from west central Minnesota found safe in Alexandria
- Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Gov. Tony Evers' bid to submit evidence to support his maps
- A central woman is rescued after a kayaking accident
- Racine state senator files ballot harvesting complaint with Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Slippery roadways a factor in crash over the weekend in Brandon Township
- One person injured in crash in Douglas County
- Iowa to use federal pandemic dollars for ‘shovel-ready’ attractions