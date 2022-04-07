Frozen Four

(Courtesy: NCAA)

(Boston, MA) -- Two of the four teams in college hockey’s Frozen Four are from Minnesota and playing against each other tonight in Boston. Minnesota State-Mankato is ranked number-one and skating against fifth-ranked Minnesota. Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings says his team has played well in big games the past two years because they’ve been focused from the beginning. Golden Gophers head coach Bob Motzko says his team is thrilled to get a shot in the Frozen Four, after getting shut down by COVID two years ago and being one game away last year. Tonight’s game starts at 7:30 P-M with the winner advancing to Saturday’s national championship game against the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Michigan and Denver.

