(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota Gophers football team will have to replace a pair of offensive skill players before the 2023 season. Wide receiver Mike Brown-Stephens and running back Trey Potts both entered the transfer portal yesterday. Brown-Stephens was a starter for Minnesota last season, catching 22 passes for 338 yards. Potts backed up Mo Ibrahim and rushed for 471 yards and three touchdowns.
Gophers football team losing two players to transfer portal
Mark Anthony
