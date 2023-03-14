Gophers lose two players on offense this week to transfer portal

(Courtesy: Minnesota Golden Gophers)

(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota Gophers football team will have to replace a pair of offensive skill players before the 2023 season.  Wide receiver Mike Brown-Stephens and running back Trey Potts both entered the transfer portal yesterday.  Brown-Stephens was a starter for Minnesota last season, catching 22 passes for 338 yards.  Potts backed up Mo Ibrahim and rushed for 471 yards and three touchdowns.        

