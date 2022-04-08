(Boston, MA) -- Top-ranked Minnesota State-Mankato skates on in the Frozen Four. The Mavericks scored five unanswered goals, including an empty net tally, to beat fifth-ranked Minnesota five to one in Boston last night.
The Golden Gophers finished their season at 26 and 13, while the Mavericks improved to 38 and five and won their 18th straight game. M-S-U-Mankato will play tomorrow night at seven against Denver for college hockey’s national championship.
The Pioneers skated past Michigan three-to-two in overtime in the first semifinal game.