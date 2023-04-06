(Tampa, Fla.)--The Minnesota Gophers men's hockey team takes on Boston University in the Frozen Four on Thursday. The puck drops at 4:00 p.m. The top-ranked Gophers will face No. 5/4 Boston University from Amalie Arena.
It'll be the fifth meeting between the two historic programs in the national semifinals and the first since 1995. The Golden Gophers have the farthest trip of any team at the NCAA Frozen Four traveling nearly 1,600 miles to Amalie Arena, the home of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning. It's the second time in three instances when the Frozen Four has been hosted in Tampa, Fla.