(St. Paul, MN) -- The Republican-controlled state Senate says “no” to Democrats’ move for a debate and vote on a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota. Burnsville D-F-Ler Lindsey Port argues it would give law enforcement more time to focus on other types of crime.
Alexandria Republican Bill Ingebrigtsen says not only would it NOT help police, but they’ll be busier “cleaning up a lot more accidents on our highways.” The Democrat-controlled Minnesota House passed a bill last year to legalize recreational marijuana, but it’s had no traction in the Republican-controlled Senate. Backers will likely try to make it an issue in the upcoming elections.