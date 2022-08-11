(Alexandria, MN)--The annual Knute Nelson Community Picnic took place on Wednesday, August 10th at the Care Center campus in Alexandria.
Mark Anderson, President/CEO "thanked everyone" for coming out on a nice day. Officials say that the turnout was good for the event as they got back "to normal."
The event featured music from the Knute Nelson musical team, children’s games, and Erickson’s Petting Zoo.
Some of the event sponsors for the picnic included: Elden’s Fresh Foods, Alexandria Golf Cars, Alex Rubbish & Recycling, Cole Papers, Jim Stueve’s Tents, Plunket’s Pest Control, Sysco, and Viking Coca Cola Bottling Company.