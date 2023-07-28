Good News from Glacial Ridge Health System

(Glenwood, MN) -- Ultrasound can save lives. This good news story comes out of Glacial Ridge Health System in Glenwood.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- This Is the Best Place to Retire in Minnesota
- Iowa puppy mill operator sentenced to probation for animal neglect
- President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Minnesota
- Five Iowa nursing homes added to list of the nation’s worst care facilities
- Thunderstorms Move Through Area with Welcome Rain
- Man dies in crash in west central Minnesota
- Missing teen is reported in west central Minnesota, authorities ask for help
- Health Alert Minneapolis: Bipolar Disorder Increases Death Rates. Doctor Explains
- Four Lakes Area Businesses Nominated by Minnesota Bride - Two Win Best of 2023
- Dogs Rescued From Deplorable Conditions In Bemidji Home