(Undated)--A new survey reveals good news for area retailers – holiday shoppers are not deterred by inflation and the cost of living. The survey found 74% of shoppers will spend more or the same amount of money on this year's holiday shopping as they did last year. Holiday spending includes gifts and “experiences” such as concerts and trips. 44% of respondents believe their financial situation is more precarious than last year.
According to the survey, 70% of Minnesota shoppers will make their purchases in the last half of November and in December. 53% will shop during Thanksgiving week, especially Black Friday and Cyber Monday.