(Undated)--The American Heart Association's annual event raises awareness that heart disease is the leading killer of women -- a lot of people mistakenly think it's cancer. And while cancer is very serious, heart disease actually takes more women's lives than all forms of cancer combined. The campaign strives to raise awareness and help women to take preventative action to reduce their personal risk factors for heart disease. Quitting smoking, eating healthy, and getting exercise on a regular basis can help reduce your risk of a heart attack.
"Go Red for Women"--time to wear red for women's heart disease awareness
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect
- Teen is injured in crash with semi in central Minnesota
- Snowmobiler dies in crash in Becker County
- Man is injured in crash in west central Minnesota
- Woman is injured in a crash near Sauk Centre on slippery roadways
- This Is How Alcohol Consumption in Wisconsin Compares to Other States
- Phony money is reportedly found in the area
- Chamber announces 2022 “Friend of the Chamber”
- One person is injured in crash near Miltona
- Snowmobile driver dies in crash near New London Wednesday