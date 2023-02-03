American Heart Association reminds you to wear red for "Go Red for Women"

(Courtesy: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)

(Undated)--The American Heart Association's annual event raises awareness that heart disease is the leading killer of women -- a lot of people mistakenly think it's cancer.  And while cancer is very serious, heart disease actually takes more women's lives than all forms of cancer combined.  The campaign strives to raise awareness and help women to take preventative action to reduce their personal risk factors for heart disease.  Quitting smoking, eating healthy, and getting exercise on a regular basis can help reduce your risk of a heart attack.

Tags