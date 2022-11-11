(Undated)--Organizers are gearing up for Give to the Max Day on Thursday November 17th. Minnesota's so-called 'annual giving holiday' is a 24-hour fundraiser for nonprofits, schools and organizations. Deputy Executive Director Jenna Ray says you can make a donation online at givemn.org. She says you can use that to look for "organizations that you already know and love."
Ray says gifts made before next Thursday are eligible for prizes. More than 6,400 Minnesota schools and nonprofits received a total of $34 million last year.