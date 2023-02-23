Snow doesn't stop Girls State Hockey Tournament

(Courtesy: MSHSL)

(St. Paul, MN)--Neither ice, nor snow, nor blowing blizzard winds can stop the Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament.  Eight teams competed on day one, Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul despite winter storm warnings.  There were not many fans in the stands, though.   The games are being streamed online at MSHSL.org.   

