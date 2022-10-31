Moorhead, MN)--Minnesota's Republican Party is hosting a series of Get Out the Vote rallies. The rallies are part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and will feature candidate for governor Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Each stop also includes several local Republican candidates. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
The DFL also has some events scheduled over the coming week.
Election Day is November 8th, and early voting is already underway.