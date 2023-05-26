Anniversary of the death of George Floyd observed on Thursday

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara raises his fist in solidarity on the three-year anniversary of George Floyd's death at George Floyd Square, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. The murder of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and the fervent protests that erupted around the world in response, looked to many observers like the catalyst needed for a nationwide reckoning on racism in policing.  (File photo)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Hundreds turned out Thursday night to pack George Floyd Square downtown on the third anniversary of Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis policeman.  A candlelight vigil was held as several speakers made continued calls for change.  Governor Tim Walz declared yesterday George Floyd Remembrance Day.  In a tweet, Walz said he recognized that there's so much work left to do, but the community owes it to Floyd. 

The George Floyd Global Memorial has scheduled events throughout the weekend, including a conference and a Rise and Remember Festival.

Tags