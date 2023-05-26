(Minneapolis, MN)--Hundreds turned out Thursday night to pack George Floyd Square downtown on the third anniversary of Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis policeman. A candlelight vigil was held as several speakers made continued calls for change. Governor Tim Walz declared yesterday George Floyd Remembrance Day. In a tweet, Walz said he recognized that there's so much work left to do, but the community owes it to Floyd.
The George Floyd Global Memorial has scheduled events throughout the weekend, including a conference and a Rise and Remember Festival.