One-year-old girl being helped following rare genetic syndrome

(Lucy Hiebs picture courtesy: GoFundMe)

(St. Paul, MN)--A group of generous donors is making it possible for a Minnesota baby with a rare condition to receive possibly life-changing genetic therapy.  One-year-old Lucy Hiebs was diagnosed with a rare genetic syndrome a few months after she was born.  Her parents were able to connect with a Slovenian foundation that offers the expensive therapy, which Lucy is expected to start soon.  The 100-thousand dollars needed for the treatment was raised through a GoFundMe in ten days.

