(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 17.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon today, (Monday) according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 34.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $2.89 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.10 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon today. The national average is up 30.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Locally, gas average $3.29 per gallon in Alexandria.