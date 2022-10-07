(St. Louis Park, MN)--A tight supply and increased demand are blamed for a recent rise in Minnesota gas prices. AAA's Meredith Mitts says the statewide average is up a dime to $3.78 a gallon and it's $3.89 at some stations in the Twin Cities and northeastern Minnesota. Mitts says a refinery fire in Ohio has taken 160,000 barrels of oil daily out of the market. OPEC also announced this week that it is cutting oil production by two million barrels a day.
Locally, gas averages $3.74 a gallon in Alexandria.