(Alexandria, MN)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota are reportedly unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon Monday. That's according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.23 per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon Monday.
Here locally, gas prices average $3.44 per gallon in Alexandria.