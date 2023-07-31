(Undated)--GasBuddy is reporting that gas prices have risen over the last week. Officials say this is due to heat-related refinery outages that have impacted some of the nation's largest refineries. In addition, oil prices have surged to their highest level in months, rising to over $80 per barrel.
GasBuddy says that motorists have seen average gas and diesel prices rise at the fastest level in over a year, but officials say the rise should start to slow.
The average gasoline price in Minnesota has jumped 20.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.64 per gallon. The national average has risen 16.5 cents, averaging $3.72 per gallon.
Here locally in Alexandria, gas prices range from $3.62 to $3.64 per gallon.