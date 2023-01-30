(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41 per gallon today, (Monday) according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 39.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 24.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $2.98 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.09 per gallon a difference of $1.11 per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.98 per gallon while the highest was $4.09 per gallon, a difference of $1.11.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon today.
Here locally, gas prices range from $3.19 to $3.39 per gallon.