(Alexandria, MN) -- Gas prices are rising again in Minnesota, after trending a little downward in recent weeks. The average price for regular unleaded gas statewide is $3.88 a gallon, four cents higher than it was a week ago. That’s still lower than the national average of $4.12 a gallon. The cheapest gas in Minnesota at last check can be found in Carlton County at $3.70 a gallon. The most expensive is in Lake of the Woods County at $3.98 a gallon.
Here locally, gas prices average $3.89 a gallon. However, two spots are at $3.79 a gallon according to Gasbuddy.com.