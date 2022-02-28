(Alexandria, MN)--Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already led to an increase in gas prices across the state of Minnesota including in the City of Alexandria.
Triple-A Minnesota spokeswoman Meredith Mitts says the price of a barrel of oil has gone up "about five to seven dollars a barrel which is roughly a six percent increase."
The cost for a barrel of oil is hovering around the 100-dollars as of today. This is the highest price for crude oil since 2014. Mitts doesn't know when gas prices might drop again.
Gasbuddy.com says the lowest gas prices in Alexandria are currently at $3.39 per gallon.