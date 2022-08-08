(Alexandria, MN)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 16.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.97 per gallon today. This is according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are now 65.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 94.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.23 a gallon yesterday, while the most expensive was $4.89. Here in Alexandria the average price of a gallon of gas in $3.99 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 a gallon today. The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.