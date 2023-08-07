(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 16.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon today. (Monday) GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota says that prices in Minnesota are 39.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.28 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon.
Officials say the national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon.
Here locally, gas prices average $3.79 per gallon in Alexandria.