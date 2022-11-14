(Alexandria, MN)--GasBuddy says that the average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per today. GasBuddy's survey involved 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 19.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 39.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon.
GasBuddy says the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.09 per gallon as of yesterday (Sunday) while the most expensive was $4.09 per gallon, a difference $1.00 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76 per gallon today.
Locally, the average gas price in Alexandria is $3.49 per gallon as of Monday morning.