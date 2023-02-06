(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 21.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.00 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of 99.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 gallon today.
Here locally, gas average $3.19 per gallon in Alexandria.