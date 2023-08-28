(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 7.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 per gallon today. (Monday) That’s according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are reportedly 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.18 per gallon yesterday, while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon a difference of 81.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon today. The national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Here locally, gas prices average $3.59 per gallon.