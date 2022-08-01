(Alexandria, MN)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 18.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.14 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 53.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.13 gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.43 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.36.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 gallon today.
Here locally, the average price is $4.19 per gallon.