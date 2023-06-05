(Undated)--Gas prices are falling nationally and here in Minnesota. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon today. (Monday). That's according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 112.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.88 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.00 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of 99.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today.
Here locally, gas prices in Alexandria average $3.37 per gallon.