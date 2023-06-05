Gas prices drop in Minnesota and nationally

Gas prices are falling nationally and here in Minnesota.  Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon today. (Monday)  In Alexandria, gas prices average $3.37 per gallon. 

That's according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 112.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.88 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.00 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of 99.0 cents per gallon. 

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today. 

Here locally, gas prices in Alexandria average $3.37 per gallon.  

