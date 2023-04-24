(Undated)--GasBuddy says that average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58 per gallon today. (Monday) This is based on GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota.
Prices in Minnesota are 33.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.12 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $2.99 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of 90.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon today.
Locally, gas prices average $3.59 per gallon in Alexandria.