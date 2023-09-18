(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94 per gallon today. (Monday) That’s according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 19.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 31.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 9.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.55 per gallon yesterday, while the most expensive was $4.59 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83 per gallon today.
Here in Alexandria, gas prices average $3.78 per gallon.