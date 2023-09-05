(Undated)--The average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging now $3.62 per gallon. That’s according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 19.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 7.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 9.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.43 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.18 per gallon yesterday, while the most expensive was $4.09 per gallon a difference of 91.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today. The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
In Alexandria, gas prices average $3.49 per gallon as of today.