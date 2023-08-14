(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.80 per gallon today. (Monday) That’s according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 36.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 7.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has risen 12.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.27 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.37 per gallon yesterday, while the most expensive was $4.19 per gallon, which is a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon.
Here locally, gas prices average $3.74 per gallon in Alexandria.