(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12 a gallon today. (Monday) That's according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 14.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 0.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $2.75 gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon today.
Locally in Alexandria, gas prices average $3.09 per gallon.