(Undated)--It's Labor Day weekend, what some dub the unofficial end of summer, and gas prices are falling. AAA Minnesota spokesman Brian Ortner says though prices are still high compared to a year ago, crude oil prices are gradually falling and that translates to a drop in prices at the pump. AAA says the average for a gallon of unleaded today (Friday) in Minnesota is $3.63. Nationally it sits at $3.81 a gallon.
Here locally in Alexandria, the price of a gallon of gas ranges from $3.55 to $3.59 a gallon.