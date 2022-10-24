(Alexandria, MN)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.66 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota.
Prices in Minnesota are 2.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 53.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $2.93 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.09 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon.
Locally, gas averages $3.59 per gallon in Alexandria.