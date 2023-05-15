(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have reportedly fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42 per gallon today, (Monday) according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 17.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 67.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.97 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $2.96 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon, a difference of 83.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today.
Locally, gas prices average $3.39 per gallon in Alexandria.