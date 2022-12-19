(Burnsville, MN)--AAA says the average gas price in Minnesota has dropped more than 60 cents and is now back below $3 a gallon for the first time in nearly17 months. Today’s average, according to AAA, is $2.99. The last time Minnesota prices were this low was reportedly in July 2021. AAA says six months ago the state average hit a record high of $4.75 per gallon. This means good news for those traveling this Christmas/Holiday season.
Currently, Winona County has the lowest average prices for the state at $2.75 and Becker County and Koochiching County have the highest prices at $3.18 per gallon.
Gas prices average in Douglas County is $2.99 per gallon.