(Alexandria, MN)--Officials say that average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 12.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 gallon today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota.
They say that prices in Minnesota are 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 8.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $2.54 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.35 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 gallon today.
Locally, gas prices range from $3.09 to $3.19 per gallon in Alexandria. In Nelson, gas is at $3.08 at the Sinclair gas station.