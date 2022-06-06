(UNDATED) -- The price of gas in Minnesota jumped 35 cent over the last week, one of the largest week-over-week spikes in the county. The average price to start the week in Minnesota sits $4.59 per gallon, according to Gas-Buddy-dot-com. Early last month drivers were paying just over four dollars per gallon on average. Gas prices have steadily risen nationwide since January of 2021 and in Minnesota are at their highest levels since 2013.
Here locally in Alexandria, gas prices range from $4.49 to $4.59 per gallon.