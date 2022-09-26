(Alexandria, MN)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68 gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota.
Prices in Minnesota are 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 66.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.17 gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.73 a gallon, a difference of $1.56 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 a gallon today.
Locally, gas prices average $3.54 a gallon in Alexandria. In Carlos it is at $3.49 a gallon.